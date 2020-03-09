Molluscicides Market worth 727.8 Million USD till 2023 | Lonza Group, Bayer CropScience, American Vanguard Corporation, BASF, Adama Agricultural Solutions and Others

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the Global Molluscicides Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Molluscicides Market is estimated at US$ 587.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 727.8 Million by 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2023. Molluscicides Market report spread across 147 Pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 73 tables and 41 figures are available in this research report.

Download Free Sample Research report of Molluscicides Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=543243 .

Most Popular Companies in the Molluscicides Market include are

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

American Vanguard Corporation (US)

BASF (Germany)

Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel)

Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

De Sangosse (UK)

Doff Portland (UK)

Certis Europe (Netherlands)

PI Industries (India)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Neudorff GmbH (Germany)

“The Agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period.”

On the Basis of Application, the agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR. Snails impact most horticulture crops; this necessitates the adoption of agro chemicals for slug and snail control. Moreover, since the investment in production is usually higher in horticulture as compared to field crops, the growth in the horticulture industry becomes a driver for the market for molluscicides.

“The Biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about biological crop protection products has not only resulted in increased use of snail and slug control products but has also led to awareness about the potential for more profitable opportunities with minimum loss.

“The Pellets segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.”

Based on Form, the pellets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Pellet formulations are usually recommended for small as well large cures, as dusting powders are ready for use; are more easily applied compared to other methods; are easily supplied; and are available in proper small packs, which are reasonably priced and easy to use.

“Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2018 and 2023. The usage of molluscicides is increasing gradually in developing economies due to continued growth in the major Asia Pacific economies and the increasing awareness about the use and benefits of molluscicides. The dominant form of agriculture in this region is wet-rice cultivation. These crops require a large amount of molluscicides.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type : Tier 3 –45%, Tier 1–35%, and Tier 2– 20%

: Tier 3 –45%, Tier 1–35%, and Tier 2– 20% By Designation : C-level Executives– 35%, Director-level –25%, Others– 40%

: C-level Executives– 35%, Director-level –25%, Others– 40% By Region: Asia Pacific –40%, Europe –25%, North America –20%, and RoW –15%

Research Coverage

The Report segments the molluscicides market on the basis of type, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape; end-use analysis; and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the molluscicides market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Ask Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=543243 .

Competitive Landscape of Molluscicides Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Expansions & Investments

2.3 New Product Launches

2.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

About Us:-

ReportsnReports provides you the further information and more details with intelligence needs for your business. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.