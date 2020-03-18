Molecular Diagnostics Market Reaching at US$ 10.12 Billion Investment to 2023 – Study by Hepatitis, DNA Sequencing, Oncology and NGS Applications

Study report on molecular diagnostics market dominated by infectious diseases, oncology, blood screening, microbiology, genetic testing, and women’s health analysis of end user, like hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, academics, & research.

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 10.12 Billion by 2023 from USD 6.54 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023. In this report, the global market is broadly segmented by products & services, application, technology, end user, and region. As most diagnostic tests are performed in-house, the hospital & academic laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market.

Download Free PDF Brochure on Molecular Diagnostics Market Study with 202 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=288443 .

Molecular diagnostics market is the rapidly growing segment of in-vitro diagnostic market. While the market is well established in developed economies, developing economies are still dependent on traditional diagnostic technologies. However, developing economies will witness robust growth in the coming years due to rising awareness and growing healthcare spending.

“The reagents & kits segment to dominate the molecular diagnostics market, by product& service in 2018.”

Infectious disease testing currently represents largest segment in the industry while genetic testing and oncology testing are amongst the fastest growing application segments. The end users of the market include, academic and research laboratories Fluctuation in the R&D budget can adversely affect the market growth; R&D funding fluctuates by the change in spending priorities and institutional budget. There is significant uncertainty concerning government and academic research funding worldwide, as governments in the United States and European countries, in particular, focus on reducing fiscal deficits, while confronting uncertain economic growth.

Get 30% Discount Now on Molecular Diagnostics Market Study Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=288443 .

Major factors driving molecular diagnostics market are high prevalence of infectious diseases & various types of cancer, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine & companion diagnostics, growth in biomarker identification market & advancements in molecular techniques; & reforms in reimbursement system in U.S. Complex regulatory framework major factor restraining growth of market.

In this report, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product& service, application, technology, end user, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches& approvals, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and expansions, and core competencies in the molecular diagnostics market.

The molecular diagnostics market, by application, is classified into infectious diseases, oncology, genetics, blood screening, microbiology, and applications. Major players operating in the molecular diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Cepheid Inc. (U.S.).

More Information on “Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious Disease (HIV, HBV, TB), Oncology, Genetics, Microbiology), Technology (PCR, Hybridization, DNA Sequencing), End User (Hospitals, Laboratory), Product & Service (Reagent, Software) – Forecast to 2021” Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=288443 .

Molecular diagnostics market segment will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. On basis of region, North America is expected to account for largest share of global molecular diagnostics market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth of North American molecular diagnostics market is majorly driven by the factors such as availability of government funds, growing applications of MDx in genetic disorders and cancer screening, and ease of use of self-monitoring techniques.

Reasons to buy this report:

Above mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key players and new entrants to make necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output to remain successful.