Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application & Recent Trends 2019: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Overview

Molecular diagnostics market employs a range of systems, including real-time PCR systems, liquid handling systems, and DNA extraction systems, among others. Real-time PCR systems are commonly known as quantitative PCR systems. These systems monitor the amplification of the targeted DNA molecule during the exponential phase. The commonly used detection methods in these systems include fluorescent dyes and sequence specific DNA probes. The basic components of these systems include thermal cycler for automating the temperature cycling required in the PCR; optical systems for detection; and software to control the instrument and analyze the data. Liquid handling systems are used to dispense selected quantity of reagents, liquids, or samples to a container. These systems work on the principle of suction and are available as single or multi-channel systems.

DNA Extraction systems are employed for streamlining the process of DNA extraction and automatic extraction of DNA from a variety of samples. These systems are employed as they are less time consuming, more efficient than the manual methods, and less prone to analytical errors.

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Research Methodologies

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue and volume of molecular diagnostics systems in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of units for each products and end-user. In addition, the report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for various geographic regions in Europe for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering their launch date in the market, customer acceptance, volume sales, price of the product, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the molecular diagnostics market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides value chain analysis of the market that describes the sequence of activities involved from identification of the market need to their final reach to the end users.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the Europe market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major countries: U.K. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the Europe molecular diagnostics market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. among others.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market has been segmented as follows:

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (units) 2015-2025

Real Time- PCR Systems LightCycler 480 PCRmax Eco 48 Applied Biosystems 7900HT QuantStudio Real-Time PCR ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR C1000 Touch ABI StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR 5ABI 7500 AriaMx Real-time PCR System CFX Connect CFX384 Touch MiniOpticon Others

Liquid Handling System epMotion Biomek Freedom EVO Tecan D300e Digital Dispenser Precision JANUS Others

DNA Extraction System AutoMate Express QIAcube InnuPure VERSA chemagic Others



Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-User, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (units) 2015-2025

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Country, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025