Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2023 – Evolving Technology, Application, Trends and Industry Analysis

Global molecular cytogenetics market is forecasted to attain revenue of $3.3 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by growing implementation of pharmacogenomics in personalized disease management and drug development, rising cancer cases, advancements in cytogenetic techniques, and rise in genetic-based prediction of chromosomal abnormalities.

Based on offering, the molecular cytogenetics market has been categorized into consumables, software and services and instruments. Globally, the market for software and services is expected to register fastest growth, with CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of automation in laboratory process and rising preference for outsourcing of expensive services.

During the forecast period, the molecular cytogenetics market is expected to witness fastest growth in personalized medicine application, at a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth is attributable to rise in demand for precision medicine coupled with high investments in research and development.

Globally, key players in the molecular cytogenetics industry are developing new instruments and tests for the molecular diagnosing, genetic screening and other tests. For instance, in July 2017, Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a genetic screening service, QHerit. The service is for the detection of genetic risk associated to offspring through passing of heritable disorders. The QHerit Pan-Ethnic Expanded Carrier Screen is a panel of tests for the 22 heritable diseases cited under new screening guidelines issued in March 2017 by the American College of Gynecology (ACOG).

Some of the other key players operating in the molecular cytogenetics industry include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc and NeoGenomics Inc.

