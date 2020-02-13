Molded Underfill Material Market Overview, Competitive Status Trend and Recent Developments

Underfill materials are compound formulations of inorganic fillers and organic polymers which are applicable in semiconductor packaging to attain enhanced thermo mechanical enactment. Molded underfill material are mold materials used as over mold compounds in wire bonded or flip chip CSP devices. Flip chip is a major application for molded underfill material. The growing demand for smaller, lighter, efficient, and cost effective devices has tensed notable consideration towards the molded underfill material. Further, molded underfill is a most significant techniques that is used for the application of underfill materials. Due to increasing price from end use industry, molded underfill material relatively cost effective technique and being a conventional process technique.

Molded Underfill Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors which are boosting the growth of molded underfill material market are increasing use of molded underfill material in flip chip packages. The prominent trends from consumer side are driving the global molded underfill material market growth. The growing demand for high performing, low cost, small size devices is a key driving factors for global molded underfill material market growth. Moreover, high usage of molded underfill material from wafer level packaging and flip chip packaging due rising demand in tablets and smart phones is a prominent driving factor for global molded underfill material market demand over the forecast period. Further, advancement and up-gradation in technology for molded underfill material market is directly effect by the innovation and coming advancements in electronic industry. In addition, few molded underfill material manufacturers in the market are offering molded underfill material products with lead free solder paste. The global underfill material, a parent market for the global molded underfill material market is growing rapidly to continually expand at high CAGR in coming years. Global flip chip market is accounting high growth and is estimated to register significant growth in coming years which in turn increasing the growth of molded underfill material market.

Molded Underfill Material Market: Market Segmentation

The molded underfill material market is segmented into three parts based on technology types, application types, and geography.

Based on the technology type application molded underfill material market is segmented into:

Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC)

Thermo-gravimetrical Analyzer (TGA)

Thermal Mechanical Analyzer (TMA)

Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE)

Dynamic Mechanic Analyzer (DMA)

Others

Based on the application molded underfill material market is segmented into:

Flip chips

Ball grid array (BGA)

Chip scale packaging (CSP)

Molded Underfill Material Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, molded underfill material market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Molded underfill material market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand of molded underfill material in wide range of application such as flip chips, ball grid array (BGA), and chip scale packaging (CSP) across the region. In terms of regions, North America accounts for significant share for molded underfill material market, owing to the high demand from smart and advanced packaging in the region as related to other developed regions. In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of the molded underfill material is comparatively high and with high CAGR in forecast period owed to factors such as such as globalization, rapid economic development, and increasing demand of the molded underfill material in packaging industry and its sub-verticals, and high usage of the molded underfill material in media and automotive industry. In addition, Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific market for is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growth of packaging industry in the region. Overall, the global market for molded underfill material is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period. Molded underfill material market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of smart packaging market and increasing usage of molded underfill material in different industry verticals, especially in China and India. The molded underfill material market is growing at faster rate and is expected to grow at high CAGR in forecasted years.

Molded Underfill Material Market: Few Players

Few players identified in molded underfill material market are:-

Henkel

Won Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Epoxy Technology Inc.

AIM solder

Namics Corporation

Others

