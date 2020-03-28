Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market- Detailed assessment of the market’s leading segments, key companies, and the competitive dynamics

The global molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to exhibit rapid growth in the coming years due to steady growth of several key end use industries. Food and beverage packaging is likely to remain a vital end use segment for the molded fiber clamshell and container market over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to the growing demand for packaged food across the world. The consumer electronics and consumer durables industry is also likely to be important for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

The report provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market with the help of detailed assessment of the market’s leading segments, key companies, and the market’s competitive dynamics. According to Transparency Market Research, the global molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to be valued at more than US$2 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$2.7 bn by the end of the 2017-2022 forecast period. The market is projected to exhibit a 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Transfer Molded Pulp to Dominate Global Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market

The report segments the global molded fiber clamshell and container market by molded pulp type into thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp. Of these, transfer molded pulp is likely to dominate the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to their ease of production and low costs. Transfer molded fiber clamshells and containers are thin-walled and made mostly of recycled newspaper, which also makes them environmentally sustainable. The transfer molded pulp segment is likely to account for a majority share of 52.9% in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market by the end of 2017, with a valuation of US$1,069.7 mn. The segment is likely to rise to a valuation of US$1,460.4 mn by the end of 2022 to account for 53.9% of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market, further highlighting its dominance in the global market.

Europe to Remain Most Attractive Regional Market, to Exhibit 6.2% CAGR 2017-2022

For a clear understanding of the geographical distribution of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market, the report studies the performance of the market in North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is the dominant regional contributor to the global molded fiber clamshell and container market and is likely to reach a valuation of US$923 mn by the end of 2022. The Europe molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to exhibit a robust 6.2% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period, making it the most attractive regional market for molded fiber clamshells and containers between 2017 and 2022.

APEJ to Exhibit Promising Opportunity, North America to Rise

North America is also likely to remain a key geographical segment for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the 2017-2022 forecast period. The North America molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to be valued at US$485.4 mn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$642.4 by the end of 2022. The 5.8% CAGR projected for the North America molded fiber clamshell and container market underlines its key role in the global market.

Asia Pacific except Japan is also an important regional market for the molded fiber clamshell and container industry, and is expected to generate an absolute opportunity worth US$154.7 mn over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market include Huhtamaki Oyj, ESCO Technologies Inc., UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., OrCon Industries Corporation, KapStone Paper and Packaging, FiberCel Packaging LLC, Biodegradable Packaging for Environment Co. Ltd., Pacific Pulp Molding LLC, Kinyi Technology Limited, Southern Champion Tray, EnviroPAK Corporation, and KEYES Packaging Group.