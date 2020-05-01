Molded Fiber Bowls gains acceptance among ultramodern consumers | 2019’s Market Trends

Continuous ups and downs in the pattern of food consumption has led to numerous changes in alignment of packaging solutions over the last decade. The escalating need for recyclable packaging materials has strongly led to the rise in preference towards molded pulp / molded fiber packaging compare to other packaging materials. Molded fiber bowls has a great popularity as a convenient and cost-effective biodegradable packaging solution for food service disposables market. Apart from functional attributes such as low costs and food hygiene, easy stackability and grab-and-go feature of molded fiber bowls also contribute to its increasing demand across the globe.

Global Molded Fiber Bowls Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising customer inclination home delivery of ready-to-consume food through online food service platforms has largely driven the molded fiber bowls market over the past decade. Large establishments of multi-national quick service restaurants (QSR) in the developed economies along with rising penetration of this QSR’s in developing economies is expected to push the market for molded fiber bowls.

With increasing urbanization leading to growth in working-class population, these on-the-go food formats are likely to gain acceptance among ultramodern consumers. This in turn is anticipated to expressively push the demand for molded fiber bowls over the coming decade. Moreover, most of the QSR’s confine to spend on resources like cleaning & re-serving the used containers. Thus the use of food service disposable containers such as molded fiber bowls, cups, plates, cutleries, etc. comforts the food-chain operators to minimize the labor costs and thus use this present pool of resource on improving the customer support & quality.

Global Molded Fiber Bowls Market Regional Outlook

The global molded fiber bowls market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Compared to other geographies, with mounting demand from the food service sector, the developing counties of Asia-Pacific region like China, India, Vietnam, etc. are expected to witness momentous growth opportunities for molded fiber bowls market. Aspects such as rise in number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) with provides facilities such as home-deliveries as well as easy take-aways are expected to further propel the demand of the molded fiber bowls in this region throughout the forecast period.

North America and European markets are the largest customer base for ready-to-eat food products and thus have achieved maturity level in terms of molded fiber bowls market. Also, Middle-East & African region is projected to witness a lucrative growth prospects in molded fiber bowls packaging market as a result of rise in sustainable packaging solutions for serving food at daily households.

Overall, the market for molded fiber bowls is estimated to witness a healthy rate of growth over the forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Bowls Market Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global molded fiber bowls market are: