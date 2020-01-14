Molasses Market Size, Share, Trend, Sales, Consumption, Market Penetration, Key Players and Forecast 2019 to 2023

The Global Molasses Market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global molasses market owing to the huge availability of conventional molasses. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.

Molasses is a viscous bi-product obtained from refining sugarcane and sugar beets into sugar. Sugarcane and sugar beets molasses has a thicker texture. Molasses is produced on a large scale in Thailand, India, Brazil, Taiwan, the United States and Philippines, as the sugarcane cultivation rate is high in these countries. Molasses is used for healing burns, treating constipation, alleviating blood pressure, and reducing fat accumulation in the human body. Thus, considering these factors, molasses market is expected witness high growth in forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7007

Prominent Key Players

Some of the key players in the global molasses market are Michigan Sugar Company (US), B&G Foods, Inc.(US), Crosby Molasses Co Ltd. (Canada), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, LLC (US), Malt Products Corporation (US), Westway Feed Products LLC (US), Good Food Inc. (US), E D & F Man Holdings Limited (UK), B&G Foods, Inc. (US), Sweet Harvest Foods Inc. (US), Domino Specialty Ingredients (US).

Regional Analysis

The global molasses market has been segmented based on region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global molasses market owing to the large production of molasses in the region. Countries such as India, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia are among the largest producers of molasses in the region.

Europe and RoW molasses market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the surging production and consumption of molasses in the regions. Moreover, North America is also expected to project a significant market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of molasses and increasing preference of among the consumers in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global molasses market has been segmented based on type, category, source, application, and region.

By type, the global molasses market has been bifurcated as light, dark, blackstrap and others.

Based on category, the global molasses market has been segregated as organic, and conventional.

Based on source, the global molasses market has been classified as sugarcane, sugar beets and others.

Access Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/molasses-market-7007

Intended Audience

Molasses producers/processors

Food & beverage manufacturers

Animal feed manufacturers

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Traders, exporters, and importers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]