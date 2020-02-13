Molasses Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2017 – 2025

This Research Report offer 8-year forecast for the global molasses market between 2017 and 2025. The global molasses market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the molasses market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global molasses market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional molasses market.

Molasses is a by-product of sugar refining, and is a heavy viscous dark brown liquid consisting mainly of sucrose, water, reducing sugars (glucose and fructose) ashes and other organic compounds. Molasses are available in its organic and conventional form. It has a wide range of application in food and beverage industry, animal feed industry, biofuel industry and in household as well.

Global Molasses Market: Segmentation

By source, the molasses market is segmented into sugarcane and sugarbeet. The sugarcane segment acts as the major source for obtaining molasses, with a market share of 87.5% in 2016. On the basis of type, the molasses market can be segmented into regular molasses, blackstrap molasses, and others. By nature, the molasses market is segmented into conventional & organic. Though the conventional segment possesses a market share of 82.3% by 2017 end but the organic segment is likely to have a relatively higher CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period due to consumer awareness of consuming the organic food. On the basis of end-use, the molasses market can be segmented into industrial uses, commercial uses and household uses. The industrial segment can be further segmented into food and beverage industry, animal feed industry, biofuel industry, and other industrial applications. Among the industrial end-use segment, the biofuel industry is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 38.8% in 2017 and is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of sales channel, the molasses market is segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment can be further segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Amongst these segments, the direct sales segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 87.2% in 2017.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights molasses demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the Molasses ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global molasses market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global molasses market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Molasses Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Molasses’s key players of the global molasses market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the molasses market space. Key players in the global molasses market includes Michigan Sugar Company, B&G Foods, Inc., Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Spreckels Sugar Company, Inc., Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, LLC, Malt Products Corporation, Westway Feed Products LLC, Good Food Inc., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Domino Specialty Ingredients.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global molasses market.

The global molasses market is segmented as:

Global Molasses Market, by Source:

Sugarcane

Sugarbeet

Global Molasses Market, by Type:

Regular Molasses

Blackstrap Molasses

Global Molasses Market, by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

