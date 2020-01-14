Moisture Analyzer Market 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Michell Instruments Inc

Moisture and water content play an important role in influencing the quality and processing of materials, as well as the expense of raw materials and finished products in many especially manufacturing or other businessesincludingchemical, animal feeds, food, and pharmaceutical products, construction materials etc.So there is growing demand of moisture analyzers which can help in detecting right amount of moisture in a product so as to ensure its quality.Moisture analyzer is a device used to determine and measuremoisture content in liquid, pasty, and solid substances materials.Moisture in the material is often mistakenly equated with its water content. In fact, the moisture of a material includes all its volatile components such as water, fats, oils, and organic solvents. Moisture analyzers are used to measure samples of In moisture analyzer usually works by placing a sample in a small chamber and it is being heated continuously. During .The moisture analyzer requires technician needs nominal training and expertise to test samples and obtain relatively reproducible results. The moisture analyzer consists of a heating unit, a weighing system, a display and control unit, and an optional printer, in addition to the socket for AC power (mains supply) or battery powered.It also has an interface port to connect peripheral devices such as a PC and an external printer.

The main driver impacting the growth of the moisture analyzer market includes greater demand and rapid adoption in Asia Pacific. Moreover, shortage of skilled staff can restrain the global moisture analyzer market.However, with the adoption of automation for manufacturing products in various industry verticals has led to high demand for moisture analyzers globally. Moreover,technological advancements are projected to boost the market in the further. Strict government guidelinesto retain the high standards of edible products by maintaining adequate moisture content in the product is projected to help in expansion of the moisture analyzer market in the food &beverages industry.

The global moisture analyzer market can be categorized basedon product type, analyzing technique, end-use industry,and region.In terms of product type, the market can be divided into desktop, handheld, in-line,and others. Based on analyzing technique, the market can be categorized into microwave, loss on drying, near infrared, radio frequency, capacitance,karlfischer titration, drying oven, and others.In terms of end-use industry, the market can be categorized into plastic & polymer, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemicals, research, construction, semiconductor, metal & mining, and others. Based on geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Keyplayers operating in the moisture analyzer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Michell Instruments Inc., SpectraSesnsors Inc., PCE Sinar Technology, Ametek Inc., General Electric Co., A&D Co., Ltd., Kett Electric Laboratory, Shimadzu Corp., Sartorius AG, Gow-Mac Instrument Co.,Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and U-Therm International (H.K.) Ltd.These companies are investing in their R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems and develop new products to increase their market share in the global moisture analyzer market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

