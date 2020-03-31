Modular Robotics Market – Growing Demands by Adoption of Industrial Automation

The global modular robotics market was valued at US$ 6,876.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , titled ‘Modular Robotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ The report suggests increasing use of modular robots across multiple industry verticals in order to reduce the production cost and growing use of modular cobots (collaborative robots) across the world are likely to augment the demand for modular robotics from 2019 to 2027.

Since key players are introducing innovative modular robots in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for a leading share of the global modular robotics market during the forecast period. Growing electronics and automotive industries and rising trend of factory automation, especially in emerging markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, are likely to boost the modular robotics market in Asia Pacific from 2019 to 2027.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the global modular robotics market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, and Factiva.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each segment and sub-segment of the modular robotics market across different geographies. TMR conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.

Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help in validation and strengthening of secondary research findings. They also help develop market understanding and expertise of the team of analysts.

The global modular robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Modular Robotics Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Rubber & Plastics

Metals & Machinery

Others

Global Modular Robotics Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Modular Robotics Market, by Robot Type

Cobots

Articulated Robots

SCARA

Others

Global Modular Robotics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America