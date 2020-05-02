Modified Silicone Market Key Trends, Market drivers, Challenges Outlook to 2024 – WACKER, Momentive, Shin Etsu, Bluestar Silicones, BRB International BV, Evonik, BASF, Siltech and Others

Modified silicone fluids are silicone fluids with additional functionality beyond the already fine properties of common dimethyl silicone fluid. This is achieved through the introduction of various organic groups. Depending on the organic group, silicone fluids can be given properties of water-solubility, compatibility or reactivity with various organic materials, paintability, and greater lubricity.

Modified silicone fluids are silicone fluids with additional functionality beyond the already fine properties of common dimethyl silicone fluid. It can be divide into reactive silicone fluid and non-reactive silicone fluid according to types. Reactive silicone fluid is the main type and in 2016 it takes about 80% of global sale volume. And according to application, it can be used into coating, performance additive, construction and consumer care. Now performance additive is the main application, which owns 40.23% of all application.

North America and Europe are the main consumption regions, which take 32.58% and 28.00% in 2016, respectively. Although the share in China is relatively small compared to North America and Europe, the demand in China will be huge in the furture for there is largest population country in the world.

The market concentrate is very huge. The main manufacturers in the world are Dow Corning, WACKER, Momentive, Shin Etsu, Bluestar Silicones, BRB International BV, Evonik, BASF and Siltech. The top 3 take 63.69% of global sale volume in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Modified Silicone market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 690 million by 2024, from US$ 550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modified Silicone business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Modified Silicone Market Players

Dow Corning

WACKER

Momentive

Shin Etsu

Bluestar Silicones

BRB International BV

Evonik

BASF

Siltech

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Modified Silicone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Modified Silicone market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Modified Silicone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Modified Silicone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Modified Silicone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Modified Silicone value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Reactive Silicone Fluid

Non-Reactive Silicone Fluid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Coating

Performance Additive

Construction

Consumer Care

Others

Global Modified Silicone Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

