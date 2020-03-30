Modified Cellulose Gum Market : Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2018 – 2028

Cellulose gum is a natural polymer derived from cellulose. It is also known by its chemical name, carboxymethylcellulose sodium. One of the most organic compounds available globally, cellulose is derived from the outer walls of green plant cells. By chemical modification, derivatives from cellulose, such as modified cellulose gum, find varying applications in the food industry, pharmaceutical products and many other familiar products. Cellulose gums and modified cellulose gums are known for their properties of film forming, emulsion stabilizing, viscosity building and binding along with freeze-thaw stabilizing. In elevated temperatures, their gel formation property makes them unique compounds to add in food and bakery products. Food processors and manufacturers use modified cellulose gums to thicken sauces and gravies, gums, stabilize the gas bubbles formed in whipped creams and toppings. Cellulose gum and its derivative modified cellulose gums are used as surfactants, bulking agents and binding agents in prepared foods.

Modified cellulose gum is composed of internally-linked cross-linked cellulose gum (chemical name carboxymethylcellulose sodium). It is basically an off-white, free-flowing and an odorless powder. Modified cellulose gum is also known as Hydrocolloid or HPC and finds an array of applications across the food and bakery industry. Modified cellulose gum is commonly used as a dispersant and disintegrate in dietary supplements and sweeteners. It is an excellent dissolution, offers fast disintegration and can extend the shelf life of food products. Since other natural exudate markets have been outgrowing the cellulose gum market, manufacturers have the opportunity to explore and expand product applications to modified cellulose gum. Product innovations in the industrial sector and the unique properties of modified cellulose gum can be used to boost the growth of the modified cellulose gum market. Attributing to its gelatinous properties, modified cellulose gum has huge market potential as a thickening agent, thermal gelatin and as a stabilizer in the food industry.

Health Claims: Producers are basically focusing on the promotion of health benefits by using modified cellulose gum in pharmaceuticals and offering claims with evidence in their end products. Modified cellulose gum is used as an ingredient in pharmaceuticals as a tablet binder, a film forming agent, and a suspending agent. These advantages are encouraging key players in the pharmaceutical industry to adopt modified cellulose gum as an ingredient for various applications and its demand is expected to remain steady over the forecast period.

Ashland offers Klucel modified cellulose gum and Benecel modified cellulose gum, which are widely used in bakery and dairy products and as meat preservatives. Moreover, many key players of cellulose gum are widening their product range to modified cellular gum.

The demand for modified cellulose gum for application as a thickening agent and stabilizer in manufacturing sauces and savory products is relatively high, and it poses no harm if consumed, unlike other stabilizers. Modified cellulose gum permits dispersion of oil into water and stabilizes beverages to avoid precipitation; subsequently, it is widely used in the food and beverage industry. Also, modified cellulose gum acts a thermal gelatin without changing the flavor or texture of the original beverage. These advantages are an added factor for key players in the global food and beverage industry to adopt and explore applications in various other food products. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.