Modified Bitumen Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The European market for modified bitumen is expected to register a CAGR of 3.88%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factor driving the market is the increase in road construction and repair activities in the European region. The growth in building renovations to increase energy efficiency and the compliance with the Paris Agreement are also likely to stimulate the market growth. On the flipside, the risk of fire during installation, due to unskilled labor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market, particularly in developing economies.

– The European road construction market is expected to record robust growth, during the forecast period, as the strengthening economy may boost construction.

– Innovative methods for the production of crumbed-rubber-modified bitumen are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– France dominated the market across Europe, due to the increasing demand from the construction industry.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Road Construction Activities

– Modified bitumen concrete mixture has been an important construction material for roads, airport runways, taxiways, bicycle paths, etc.

– Modifiers, such as binder modifiers and aggregate modifiers, are used to improve the performance of asphalt pavements, in terms of increased resistance to pavement distresses, such as thermal cracking, rutting, stripping etc., thereby prolonging the service life.

– The demand for modified bitumen has been witnessing above-average growth. The demand for bitumen has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing road construction activities

– The United Kingdom has major infrastructure projects in the construction industry, which involve the investments of USD 1.5 billion. The projects involve the development of a road to the East of England and freight route to the Port of Felixstowe.

– The Federal Government of Germany has focused on infrastructure growth in the country. Under the 2030 FTIP (Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan), the government has planned to invest USD 147.6 billion in the development of roads in the country, between 2016 and 2030.

– Apart from the above-mentioned activities, other road expansion activities are also planned in the regions of France, Italy, and Nordic, among others.

– These factors are expected to ensure that copious volumes of modified bitumen are used in pavement applications.

France to Dominate the Market

The French economy, the third-largest in Europe, recorded a GDP growth rate of 1.8%, in 2017, and grew at 2.4% in 2018 (according to IMF). France is the second-largest country in Europe, in the construction segment. The French construction industry has recently gained momentum, after eight years of decline. According to the French Builders Association (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction activity in the country grew from 1.9%, in 2016, to 4.7%, in 2017, in terms of volume. Increase in new residential construction activity, due to tax exemptions in real estate investment, has increased the consumption of modified bitumen in the recent years. In addition, rising construction activities, due to Grand Paris Express Project and other projects in cities and metropolitan areas, along with the construction of modern tramways to improve regional connectivity, have further boosted the market for modified bitumen. Also, growing tourism industry in the country and growing infrastructural projects, due to 2024 Summer Olympic Games, are further expected to drive the market for modified bitumen during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The European modified bitumen market is fragmented, with top five players accounting for 30% of the market. The major companies include Rosneft, Royal Dutch Shell, GazpromNeft, Total, and Repsol.

