Mobility Scooters Market Growing Demand and Trends 2019 to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Mobility Scooters Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Mobility Scooters Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % during a forecast period.

Online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market as growing the popularity of e-commerce, usage of smartphones, and use of the internet. Online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

Boot scooters are easily folded and carried in and out of a car boot using an electric ramp. Also, the cost of these scooters is low, these scooters use low-power battery is mainly attributed. Owing to the above-mentioned features, the popularity and adoption rates of boot scooters is estimated to grow during the forecast period and also expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Mobility Scooters Market

Quingo

Invacare

Drive medical

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Amigo Mobility International

Golden Technologies

Hoveround

KYMCO

Merits Health Products

Sunrise Medical

TGA Mobility

Pride Mobility Products

Electric Mobility Eurz

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Mobility Scooters Market

Scope of the Report Mobility Scooters Market

Global Mobility Scooters Market, by Type

Boot scooters

Mid-type scooters

Road scooters

Global Mobility Scooters Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Mobility Scooters Market, by Number of Wheels

3-wheeler

4-wheeler

5-wheeler

Global Mobility Scooters Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Raised the need for mobility scooters as the increasing number of orthopaedic diseases such as arthritis and accidental bone damage in lower limbs in children, adults, and elder people. Increased flexibility of mobility scooters will boost the market of mobility scooters. An increasing need for mobility scooters as the rising ageing population among globally. Growing technological advancements is increasing the demand for mobility scooters. Increasing investments in the R&D. Mobility scooters market is growing due to it has features such as assist to person for the movement from one place to another, especially long distance travelling. Government is funding for the mobility scooters will boost the market among the globe. A mobility scooter is becoming very important to maintain a high quality of life as well as to continue to do the things. Mobility scooter demand is raised, they allow to remain independent by allowing consumers to accomplish lifeâ€™s tasks such as shopping at the store, going to the doctor and much more. However high selling cost is limit to the market.

North America has held the market, due to government policies and high demand for mobility scooters.

Moreover, baby boomer effect, sophisticated reimbursement policies, high awareness about the device are the other key factors favouring the market in North America. Favourable compensation policies and the effort towards reducing patient expenses in this region is enhancing the adoption of mobility scooters. The Affordable Care Act and the Older Americans Act in the US and the DTCC in Canada boost the number of purchasing mobility scooters and will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

