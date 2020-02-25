Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Rising Trends, Large Demand, Business Ways, High Rate By 2024

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market report provides (Five Forces Forecast 2019-2024) in-intensity insight of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market report also offers extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab, 99Taxis) which delivers the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors such as capacity, production, price, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume & revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within this Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report.

Instantaneous of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

Standard Report Structure of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market:- Executive Summary, Market Definition, Macro-economic analysis, Parent Market Analysis, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview, Forecast Factors, Segmental Analysis and Forecast, Regional Analysis, Competition Analysis

Scope of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market:

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

The worldwide market for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 36.8% over the next five years, will reach 158000 million US$ in 2024, from 24100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

