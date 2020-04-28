Mobile Wallet Market: Technological Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

The global mobile wallet market is characterized by increasingly dynamic vendors landscape, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). A large part of the market share—over 70%–was found to be consolidated among the top three players in 2012. These companies are ISIS (Softcard), PayPal Holdings, Inc., and Google (Google Wallet). Some of the other prominent names in the market are Visa Inc., Square Inc., Microsoft Corporation Inc., Merchant Customer Exchange, MasterCard Worldwide, eBay, and American Express Co.

The substantial flux of players in numerous key regional markets in recent years has greatly altered the market dynamics toward less degree of consolidation. The continued entry of new players in the market is likely to raise the ante higher for incumbent and established players in the coming years, notes TMR.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=848

With the global mobile wallet market being increasingly price-sensitive, the interoperability of money transfer across mobile wallets plays a crucial role in the competitive dynamics in the market. A growing number of players in the market are expected to enter into collaborations and strategic partnerships to achieve standardization of the products they offer.

The global market for mobile wallet is projected to rise expand at a robust pace over the assessment period 2012–2018. The market stood at a worth of US$675.0 billion in 2015 and is expected to expand to touch a valuation US$1,602.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=848

The various application areas for mobile wallets are financial institutions, MNOs, payment network, customers, intermediaries, and merchants or retailers. Of these, retailers are expected to form the leading segment throughout the assessment period and is projected to hold a share of 46.6% by the end of 2018. The proliferation of retail stores across the globe is a notable factor bolstering the uptake.

Regionally, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) is expected to emerge as the dominant market for mobile wallets. The extensive demand is attributed to the staggering usage of smartphones and is supported by the growing collaborations undertaken by mobile operators.