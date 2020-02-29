Mobile Virtualization Market Trends and Segments 2018-2024

Mobile device management is one of the growing fields in information technology market. Mobile device management deals with integration, monitoring and managing mobile devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. Mobile virtualization is an extended field of mobile device management gaining popularity during recent years. Multiple virtual platforms can be installed on a single mobile device or wireless device with the help of mobile virtualization technology. It allows companies to operate various operating systems at a granular level with additional security and flexibility offerings.

The growth of machine to machine (M2M) technology is the primary growth driver to mobile virtualization market. Growing use of smartphones and technology enabled devices are generating the demand for mobile virtualization technologies. Smartphone adoption is growing at a faster rate, with several applications such as social media applications, financial applications, entertainment applications used under a single platform. With these applications, confidential data is also stored on the device, to minimize the potential risks the need for mobile virtualization has increased.

Bring your own device (BYOD) concept is popular among corporates, also, carrying separate devices for personal and corporate use has become a complex matter, mobile virtualization helps in reducing these complexities. Data stored on the mobile virtualization enabled smartphone is encrypted, this prevents the external sources to interact or access the corporate data stored on the smartphone. The operating systems can be protected with passwords for the corporate side of the smartphone. Additionally the personal data such as photos, personal emails and social network data can also be protected with mobile virtualization effectively. One can use the same technology enabled device for business as well as corporate use with the help of mobile visualization as this system protects the credentials of the user.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19211

The use of mobile virtualization can enable the user to use two operating systems on the same smartphone. Mobile virtualization favors reuse of software and hardware by which the mobile devices can be manufactured with reduced cost, thus this would also help the companies to reduce the time required to develop a software.