Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players- AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile AG, CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Truphone Limited

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Segmentation

Market segmentation by Type

Discount

Cellular M2M

Business

Media/Entertainment

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

Market Segmentation by Category

Postpaid

Prepaid

Market Segmentation by Business Model

Full MVNO

Service MVNO

Reseller MVNO

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is expected to reach $98.0 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

One of the major factors pushing the market growth is the technical flexibility provided by MNOs. Although the telecom market in developed countries is maturing and the growth in the number of subscribers is expected to slow down, the ever-increasing demand for mobile internet is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players, during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Segments

Based on type, the MVNO market has been categorized into discount, telecom, media/entertainment, business, retail, migrant, cellular M2M, and roaming. Among these, the discount category is estimated to be the largest revenue generator in 2018. During the forecast period, the market for roaming category is anticipated to record highest growth, as MVNOs continue to offer comprehensive roaming tariffs to encourage people to travel more frequently, which, in turn, is expected to generate greater demand for roaming offers.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market/report-sample

On the basis of category, the market has been segmented into prepaid and postpaid MVNOs. The postpaid category is estimated to hold a market share of around 52% in the MVNO market in 2018. During the forecast period, the prepaid category is projected to register higher growth, on account of growing mobile penetration in developing countries of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and Latin America (LATAM), where prepaid schemes are more preferred over postpaid schemes, which carry fixed monthly rentals, irrespective of the usage.

APAC is expected to surpass Western Europe to become the largest MVNO market by 2021

APAC is set to become the largest MVNO market by 2021, globally. Established players have started expanding their footprints in the APAC region. Besides, local MNVOs are planning to expand the scale of their operations by adopting commercial models, tailor-made for the Asian market. A key factor hindering the market is the low average revenue per user (ARPU) in the region as compared to other markets, worldwide. Owing to this, relatively smaller MVNOs struggle to generate profitable business in the market.

Untapped developing countries to provide lucrative opportunities

Developing countries are proving to be huge potential markets for MVNOs. In 2014, China opened its telecom market for MVNOs. With a telecom subscriber base of more than one billion, China is offering ample growth opportunities to the new players in the market. Likewise, in India, the opening up of the Indian telecom market to MVNOs is also expected to offer growth opportunities to the players in the market.

Some of the major companies operating in the industry are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile AG, CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Truphone Limited, Telefonica S.A., Virgin Mobile, Tracfone Wireless Inc., Lycamobile Group, Red Pocket, Inc., America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and Sierra Wireless, Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook