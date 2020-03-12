MOBILE VAS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Mobile VAS market, analyzes and researches the Mobile VAS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
America Movil
AT&T
Sangoma Technologies
BlackBerry
CanvasM Technology
InMobi
One97 Communications
OnMobile Global Ltd
Astute Systems
Value First Digital Media Pvt. Ltd
MobME Wireless Solutions
Pyro Networks
Aricent Inc
Convergys
China Mobile
China Unicom Co., Ltd.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SMS
MMS
Mobile Money
Mobile Infotainment
Others
Market segment by Application, Mobile VAS can be split into
Personal Use
Commercial Use
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Contents
Global Mobile VAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Mobile VAS
1.1 Mobile VAS Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile VAS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile VAS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Mobile VAS Market by Type
1.3.1 SMS
1.3.2 MMS
1.3.3 Mobile Money
1.3.4 Mobile Infotainment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Mobile VAS Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Personal Use
1.4.2 Commercial Use
2 Global Mobile VAS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobile VAS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 America Movil
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 AT&T
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Sangoma Technologies
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 BlackBerry
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 CanvasM Technology
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 InMobi
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 One97 Communications
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 OnMobile Global Ltd
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Astute Systems
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Value First Digital Media Pvt. Ltd
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Mobile VAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 MobME Wireless Solutions
3.12 Pyro Networks
3.13 Aricent Inc
3.14 Convergys
3.15 China Mobile
3.16 China Unicom Co., Ltd.
4 Global Mobile VAS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Mobile VAS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile VAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Mobile VAS in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile VAS
5 United States Mobile VAS Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Mobile VAS Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Mobile VAS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Mobile VAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Mobile VAS Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Mobile VAS Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Mobile VAS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Mobile VAS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
