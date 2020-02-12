Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2023

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Mobile value-added service is the service that the mobile operators can choose to use on the basis of mobile basic business (voice service) for different user groups and market needs. The mobile value-added service is the result of the market segmentation. It fully excavates the potential of the mobile network and meets the various needs of the users, so it has achieved great success in the market. For example, the prepaid service (Shenzhou bank, as well as it), the short message value-added service (mobile dream network, the Unicom in the letter) has a large number of users, has become the main brand of the operators. Mobile value-added service has become the most important part of the value chain of mobile operators, and has huge market prospects and huge demand. It is predicted that the value added service market of China Mobile will grow by more than 30% per year.

The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

SMS

MMS

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Segmentation by application:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countrie

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The data from the top players in the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

Some of the Points cover in Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 WIFI

2.2.2 Bluetooth

2.3 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Type

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Regions

4.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Type

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Consumption by Application…..& More

