MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES (MVAS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market 2018

Mobile Value Added Services solution generates large revenue opportunity for network operators as more and more number of user access communication, utility, transaction, and infotainment services on mobile.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

MVAS solution providers are focusing on agreements, collaborations, partnership, and expansion strategies to compete in this market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3459314-global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-2018

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Apple

Google

Vodafone

Mahindra Comviva

Inmobi

Onmobile Global

Comverse

Kongzhong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SMS

MMS

Mobile Money

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI Market

Medical Market

The IT Market

The Retail Market

Entertainment Market

Logistics Market

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3459314-global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 SMS

1.2.4 MMS

1.2.5 Mobile Money

1.2.6 Mobile Infotainment

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI Market

1.3.3 Medical Market

1.3.4 The IT Market

1.3.5 The Retail Market

1.3.6 Entertainment Market

1.3.7 Logistics Market

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Google

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Google Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Vodafone

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vodafone Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Mahindra Comviva

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mahindra Comviva Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com