Mobile Value-Added Services Market Report 2019-2022 by Service Provider, Opportunity Assessment, Business Trend, Existing Services, Methods of Analysis, Company Profiles

The Non-core offered in the telecommunication sector is generally referred as Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS). The entire services by telecommunication companies excluding voice calls & transmissions of a fax come under mobile value added services. Moreover, mobile value added services act like a catalytic agent for the mobile phone subscribers across the globe in order to enhance their average revenue per user by using their device.

Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market documents a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends.

Get Sample Copy Of Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2290037

Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market intelligence report is based on certain important parameters. It includes a meticulous analysis of market trends, market shares and revenue growth patterns and the volume and value of the market. Market studies are based on methodical researches. This report on Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis.

Advantages of MVAS for consumers and service providers:

– For consumers

o Enhanced service experience

o Better pricing proposition

– For Service-Providers

o Reduction of CAPEX (capital expenditure) & OPEX (operational expenditure)

o Enhanced investment or cost and revenue growth

o Fidelity Offerings

o Enabling relevant customer insights

VAS signifies a substantial revenue opportunity for the service providers due to a fact that it majorly attracts users to access the entertainment, utility and transactional services on the move. On the other hand, high variability is one the important factors responsible for pushing value added services enabling the mobile operators towards 30 to 40% VAS annuity budgets to the management of operational expenses. Furthermore, for effective embrace of diversified mobile VAS services and enhance the customer experience, operators are expected to bring in some control mechanism for service variability in the horizon.

Get More Information & Discount at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2290037

Key Major companies discussed in the report include:

America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE Corporation

Competitive analysis or competitor study includes detailed information of manufacturer’s business models, strategies, revenue growth and all the data required that would benefit the person conducting the market research. For new investors and business initiatives market research is a must as it gives them a direction and a plan of action to move forward keeping in mind their competitors.

Following regions are covered in Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market Industry report:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report on Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market is a comprehensive documentation that covers all the aspects of a market study and provides a concise conclusion to its readers.

The following Product Type Segmentation Are included in the report:

SMS

MMS

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2290037

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]