Mobile User Objective System Market: Key Players (Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation)

Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) is a program initiated by the U.S. to provide upgraded and secure communication competencies to its armed forces. The space industry has been experiencing strong growth over the last few years due to a rising demand for satellite usage in varied applications. This high growth scale of the space industry is consequently driving the satellite market, in which new programs are being carried out to build secure communication proficiencies mainly for defense agencies.

A crucial requirement in the near future for secure, safe, and huge military coverage is one of the major drivers of the mobile user objective system market. The system also helps in tracking and tracing the movement of soldiers and armed forces as well as movement of opponents. The information collected by the soldiers can be sent to any part of the world using military satellite communication. Different types of satellites are equipped with diverse payloads to accomplish different missions. Mobile user objective system comprises ground segment and space segment. The space segment of the mobile user objective system includes satellites in space, whereas the ground segment consists of communication devices, ground stations, and control facilities.

The space industry is experiencing rapid growth due to its increasing usage in military and non-military applications, and governments are also widely investing in mobile user objective systems for military applications. Thus, investments in the space arena is greater than before and is contributing considerably to the growth of the space industry. The U.S. is one of the prominent countries that invested US$ 7 billion in space-based systems in the year 2016, which is likely to touch US$ 8 billion by 2020, due to the emerging threats from China and Russia. Mobile user objective system is the sole satellite constellation that offers communication services to the U.S armies and its allies. The system is a narrowband military satellite communication network designed to deliver better system availability as compared to the current Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Follow-On satellite arrangement.

2010-2014 saw a substantial surge in spacecraft launches, which is expected to increase in the coming years. This is the result of the entry of new satellite operators, increasing demand for mobile satellite services, and the rising number of commercial satellite orders.

Military satellites gained importance due to rising terror attacks all over the world and eccentric warfare in some parts of the world. Mobile user objective system has been mainly developed for the U.S. military forces to offer better and protected communication competencies. These satellites assist the mobile forces to converse from faraway places and restricted areas.