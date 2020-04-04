Mobile Switching Center Server Market – Top players are Alcatel-Lucent S.A.., Genband Inc., Ericsson, Interop Technologies., Mavenir Systems

Mobile Switching Center Server Market (By Component – Software and Services; By Software Type – On-Premise Software and Off-Premise Software; By End-users – Government and Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Radical changes have taken place in the telecommunication industry in the last decade. Consumption of mobile data is more than other products and services offered by the operators in consumer and enterprise sectors. Many operators are planning on diversifying their revenue streams. However, maintaining healthy margins from new services is a challenging task for traditional telecom operators. Over the top (OTT) players are disrupting different industry verticals to expand the scope of their offerings. In the financial year 2017, proportion equivalent to 20% worth of global operator voice minutes was lost to OTT based disruptive technologies inclusive of products and services. Traditional telecommunication services, such as voice-based solutions, are expected to be major contributors to the global mobile switching center server market during the forecast period, while wireless/mobility and data/internet services are expected to outperform the voice based solution market in the near future.

Key Brands mentioned in this report – Alcatel-Lucent S.A.., Genband Inc., Ericsson, Interop Technologies., Mavenir Systems, Huawei Device Co., Ltd, Nokia Networks, Vodafone group Plc, SAP America Inc., Xura, Inc., Orange S.A., and SK Telecom.

The growth of the Mobile Switching Center Server Market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

Mobile Switching Center Server Market is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

By Component –

Software

Services;

By Software Type –

On-Premise Software

Off-Premise Software;

By End-users –

Government and

Regulatory Agencies,

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)

