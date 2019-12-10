Mobile Signal Booster Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Mobile Signal Booster Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
A signal booster (also known as cellular repeater or amplifier), in the cell phone industry, is a device used for boosting the cell phone reception to the local area by the usage of a reception antenna, a signal amplifier, and an internal rebroadcast antenna.
The top 20 listed companies including Corning (Spider), Airspan, Wilson, Casa Systems, Smoothtalker, GrenTech, Phonetone, Solid, SureCall, Huaptec, ip.access, Parallel Wireless, JMA Wireless, Stella Doradus, Zinwave, Dali Wireless, Nextivity (Cel-Fi), Sunwave Solutions, Accelleran and so on, accounted for 79% of the market share in 2018.
In 2018, the global Mobile Signal Booster market size was 1002.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1765.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Mobile Signal Booster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
CommScope
Corning (Spider)
Airspan
Wilson
Casa Systems
Smoothtalker
GrenTech
Phonetone
SOLiD
SureCall
Huaptec
ip.access
Parallel Wireless
JMA Wireless
Stella Doradus
Zinwave
Dali Wireless
Nextivity (Cel-Fi)
Sunwave Solutions
Accelleran
Market Segment by Type, covers
Analog Signal Booster
Digital Signal Booster
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Densely Populated Areas
Urban Fringe
Suburban and Rural Areas
Other
