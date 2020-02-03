Mobile Security (mSecurity) Market – Key driver for the market is ever growing demand for smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs

Mobile devices have become an integral part of everyday life for large organizations and individual customers as well. Powerful computing capabilities and increased connectivity enabled by the smart devices such as smartphones and tablets has enabled productive workforce. As a result of which cyber criminals target potential users with valuable and personal data on mobile devices. Mobile devices have created a great deal of concern for IT personnel who are responsible for information security. Corporate or personal information can be easily transported or lost and the advancement in technology has also increased the number of security breaches. The increase in demand for mobile security is now seeing the emergence of security specialists who offer security solutions for PC as well as mobile.

The key driver for the Mobile Security (mSecurity) Market is ever growing demand for smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. With the increase in threats to such devices the demand for mobile security services is expected to spur in the years to come. The high pricing of the security software is expected to limit the growth of the market. In the future mobile security may also find applications in other mobile devices such as smart watches.

Presently, the demand for Mobile Security (mSecurity) is evident in all the regions with North America leading the market. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to see robust growth in the coming years due to the growing IT industry such as Infosys, Accenture, Wipro and Cognizant in the region and consumer electronics manufactures such Samsung and Sony. Some of the key players in Mobile Security (mSecurity) Market are Kaspersky Lab, Symantec, Microsoft, innoPath Software, Googlem, McAfee, Mobile Active Defense, Nokia, MobileIron and Orange among others.

