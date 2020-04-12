Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depdth Qualitative Insights 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Echostar Corporation
Ericsson
GlobalStar
Inmarsat
Intelsat
Iridium Communications
ORBCOMM
Singtel Satellite
Telstra Corporation
Tesacom
Thuraya Telecommunications
ViaSat
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Aeronautical MSS
Land MSS
Maritime MSS
Personal MSS
Broadcast MSS
Market segment by Application, split into
Land
Air
Maritime
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
