Mobile Satellite Services Market – Newly Evolved Technology Translates into an Ongoing Trend

As per recent studies, mobile satellite services require high initial investment, which has rendered the market moderately competitive. The prominent companies in the market primarily compete on the basis of performance, product quality and features, technology, and innovation. Besides this, several vendors around the world are deploying solutions either independently or alongside channel partners intending to consolidate larger share in the global mobile satellite services market. To sustain growth amidst intensifying competition, the market players are keen on pacing up with emerging technologies to keep their product lines up-to-date.

These days it is just a matter of time before a newly evolved technology translates into an ongoing trend. For instance, bring your own device practices are adopted globally. However, for its successful implementation, it requires support from a strong communication channel, which is fulfilled by mobile satellite services. Similar technological advancements have chalked the convergence of terrestrial mobile phones and satellites, which experts have identified one of the primary factors enabling growth in the global mobile satellite services market.

Given the scenario, starting from the Internet of Things, autonomous driving, and public safety to augmented reality in video games, TMR sees enormous potential on cards for convergence of wireless and satellite industries. Spurred by these factors, the global mobile satellite services market will report a positive growth trajectory in the coming years.

With companies increasingly spending in R&D operations the market will witness a spurt of fresh opportunities in the coming years. Furthermore, companies are investing in setting up facilities to analyse and develop novel technologies. Such efforts are likely to give impetus to the global mobile satellite services market in the coming years.

In addition, the allocation of additional bandwidth for MS and, integration of MSS into IoT applications are likely to bolster the market’s prospects for growth. On the downside, stringent regulations implemented by government on satcom industry, especially in emerging nations will create challenges for the mobile satellite services market. Also, competition from VSAT mobile technologies and congestion of frequency bands will pose threat to the market players.

Key Takeaways: