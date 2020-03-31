Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Mobile runtime application self-protection is a security technology, which is used as an application and can detect as well as prevent real-time external threats without human intervention. It embeds security into already running application and intercepts every call to the host system to ensure its security. It offers detailed view on the activities that are running in the system to improvise the security accuracy. However, the mobile RASP application can only protect individual application, which mandates its separate installation for each application running on the device.

Market Dynamics

Proliferation of mobile application usage is one of the key factors driving growth of the global mobile runtime application market. The most popular operating system-native stores are Apple’s App Store, Google Play as well as Windows Phone Store, and BlackBerry App World. there were around 2.9 million apps available at Google Play Store and 2.2 million apps were available in the Apple’s App Store. This growth in usage of applications is attributed to increasing adoption of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, as of December 2017, around 2.3 billion smartphone users were present, globally.

However, the requirement to secure each mobile application, which will require high security budget and dearth of technical expertise as well as lack of security professionals is hampering growth of the market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of mobile runtime application self-protection market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018–2025) considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global mobile runtime application self-protection market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, mobile runtime application self-protection market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include Pradeo, Micro Focus, Vasco Data Security International Inc. (OneSpan Inc.), CA Veracode, IMMUNIO, Arxan, Signal Science, Promon, Prevoty, Inc., and Waratek

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global mobile runtime application self-protection market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mobile runtime application self-protection market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market, By Deployment Model: On-Premise Cloud-Based

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market, By Organization Size: Large Organization Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market, By Industry Vertical : Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Energy & Utilities IT & Telecommunication Public Sector Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



