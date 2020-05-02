Mobile Robots Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2018 to 2028

Mobile Robots Market: Introduction

With the introduction of the robotics industry there have been many applications and processes where it has found its use. One of the branch of these robots are the mobile robots. Mobile robots are capable of moving from one place to other in the free space and not fixed to one location. Mobile robots are also of many types from which one is the autonomous mobile robots. These are the once which can navigate in an uncontrolled environment without the need of guidance devices.

Mobile Robots Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are many factors driving the market for mobile robots, from which one of the major factor is the high adoption of robots in the manufacturing plants, personal use, entertainment, and hospitality industry. The use of mobile robots specifically in capturing the remote areas of the earth has been a rare application of the mobile robots market through the drones. There has also been some of the hotels and restaurants recently open in the region like China where all the functions work with the help of mobile robots. Also, increase in demand for the AGVs in the warehouses has also led to the increase in the market for the mobile robots. This has also been a major driver for the mobile robots market and has led to the fast growth of the market.

Some of the restraint for mobile robots market have been related to the government regulations in the market. There have been regulations regarding the use of these mobile robots in some regions which is restricting the growth of mobile robots market. In the country like India the use of drones is highly regulated and the owner needs to follow a procedure to get the permission for the use of it. This has made the use of drones limited to specific people in the country and has reduced the scope of the mobile robot market in the region.

Mobile Robots Market: Segmentation

The mobile robots market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for mobile robots is most suitably segmented by operating environment, component, application, and region.

On the basis of operating environment the mobile robots market can be divided into;

Marine

Aerial

Ground

On the basis of component the mobile robots market can be divided into;

Hardware Sensors Power Supply Control System Actuators Others (electrical, electronic, and mechanical components)

Software

On the basis of application the mobile robots market can be divided into;

Logistic

Domestic

Military

Entertainment, Education, and Personal

Public Relations and Inspection

Medical

Human Exoskeleton

Field

Construction and Demolition

Mobile Robots Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of mobile robots market are: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Gecko Systems International Corporation, SoftBank Group Corp., Kongsberg Maritime, iRobot, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., DJI, UKA Robotics Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, Parrot Drones SAS, 3DR, LG Electronics Inc., Amazon Robotics, Mayfield Robotics, Promobot, Bluefrog Robotics, and ECA Group among others.