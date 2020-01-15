Mobile Robotics Software Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Mobile Robotics Software Market – 2018

In 2018, the global Mobile Robotics Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Robotics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Robotics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Accelerated Dynamics X Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Brain Corp

Aethon Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics

Asimov Robotics

KUKA AG

Energid Technologies Corporation

Liquid Robotics Inc.

EZ-Robot Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Robotis

Geckosystems International Corp

Locus Robotics

Omron Adept Mobilerobots

Metrologic Group

Neurala

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aerial (UAV)

Ground

Marine

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics

Healthcare

Inspection & Maintenance

Defense

Agriculture

Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Robotics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Robotics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Robotics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Robotics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Aerial (UAV)

1.4.3 Ground

1.4.4 Marine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Robotics Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Logistics

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Inspection & Maintenance

1.5.5 Defense

1.5.6 Agriculture

1.5.7 Entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Robotics Software Market Size

2.2 Mobile Robotics Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Robotics Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Robotics Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Robotics Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Robotics Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Robotics Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Robotics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Robotics Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Robotics Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Robotics Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Accelerated Dynamics X Ltd.

12.2.1 Accelerated Dynamics X Ltd. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.2.4 Accelerated Dynamics X Ltd. Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Accelerated Dynamics X Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 iRobot Corporation

12.3.1 iRobot Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.3.4 iRobot Corporation Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 iRobot Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Brain Corp

12.4.1 Brain Corp Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.4.4 Brain Corp Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Brain Corp Recent Development

12.5 Aethon Inc.

12.5.1 Aethon Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.5.4 Aethon Inc. Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aethon Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Kawasaki Robotics

12.6.1 Kawasaki Robotics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.6.4 Kawasaki Robotics Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kawasaki Robotics Recent Development

12.7 Asimov Robotics

12.7.1 Asimov Robotics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.7.4 Asimov Robotics Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Asimov Robotics Recent Development

12.8 KUKA AG

12.8.1 KUKA AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.8.4 KUKA AG Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 KUKA AG Recent Development

12.9 Energid Technologies Corporation

12.9.1 Energid Technologies Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.9.4 Energid Technologies Corporation Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Energid Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Liquid Robotics Inc.

12.10.1 Liquid Robotics Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Robotics Software Introduction

12.10.4 Liquid Robotics Inc. Revenue in Mobile Robotics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Liquid Robotics Inc. Recent Development

12.11 EZ-Robot Inc.

12.12 Lockheed Martin

12.13 Fetch Robotics Inc.

12.14 Robotis

12.15 Geckosystems International Corp

12.16 Locus Robotics

12.17 Omron Adept Mobilerobots

12.18 Metrologic Group

12.19 Neurala

Continued …

