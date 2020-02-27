Mobile Robotics Industry: Analysis And Opportunity Assessment 2018-2022

Mobile Robotics Market – Overview

The Mobile Robotics Global Market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2023 at a robust 17.15% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has launched a new release on the global mobile robotics market. The report talks about the market’s potential for growth over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 based on the global mobile robotics market’s historical growth drivers and restraints. Mobile robotics is the study of robots that can move and perform various functions dynamically. The global mobile robotics market has developed out of the robotics industry’s efforts to build robotic platforms and tools capable of serving the needs of Industry 4.0 in the age of the Internet of Things and automation. The global mobile robotics market has been driven by the growing need of the industrial sector to minimize onsite resource consumption and maximize productivity. The benefits of mobile robotics in this regard are astounding, as mobile robotic units can perform the function of several human workers more efficiently and at a lower cost over the long run. This has made the global mobile robotics sector a key component of the modern industrial sector and is likely to remain the key driver for the market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high installation and purchase costs of mobile robotics systems are likely to be a prohibitive factor against the growth of the global mobile robotics market in the coming years. The mobile robotics market’s potential is seriously hindered by the inability of smaller players in emerging regions to adopt advanced mobile robotics systems. The lack of technical expertise to monitor and manage mobile robotic systems is also likely to be a major restraint against the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period. Another risk associated with the mobile robotics market is the lack of a secure, reliable software security system. As mobile robotics systems are keyed into the internal operating systems of the end user, they present a vulnerable point in the company’s data flow. As a result, the development of secure robotics platforms to run mobile robotics applications is likely to remain a leading avenue for players in the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period.

Mobile Robotics Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global mobile robotics market include iRobot Corporation, Denso Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, FANUC Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa Motoman Robotics, Epson America Inc., Harvest Automation, KUKA Robotics Corporation, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Mobile Robotics Market Industry Updates:

The Robotics Industries Association (RIA) is expected to release the R15-08 safety standard in 2019, focusing on mobile robotics more than stationary robots, in line with the growing use of mobile robotics over stationary robotics in the industrial sector. The older safety standard focused on the use of stationary robotic systems and didn’t offer valuable guidance to the growing mobile robotics sector.

In January 2019, Mobile Industrial Robots (MIR) announced a global strategic collaboration with automotive technology firm Faurecia for the use of MIR’s autonomous mobile robots in Faurecia’s plants.

Mobile Robotics Market Segmentation:

By component, the global mobile robotics market is segmented into hardware and software; the hardware segmented is further classified into power units, control units, motors, sensors, and others.

By navigation type, the market is segmented into unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

By application, the market is segmented into inspection & maintenance, security & surveillance, entertainment, domestic household tasks, education & research, and others.

By vertical, the market is segmented into military & defense, manufacturing, logistics & warehousing, healthcare, automotive, retail, and others.

Mobile Robotics Market Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period due to the presence of a highly advanced manufacturing and industrial sector, which has been keen and prepared to adopt mobile robotics systems on a large scale. Government support to the steady development of the industrial and aerospace sectors in the U.S. and Canada is also likely to be a major driving factor for the mobile robotics market in North America over the forecast period. The adoption of consumer-oriented mobile robotics systems such as household cleaning devices is also high in the U.S., leading to steady growth prospects for the mobile robotics market in the region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to make strong progress in the global mobile robotics market over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of mobile robotics solutions in regional superpowers such as China, India, Korea, and Japan.

