Mobile Position Systems Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025

Mobile position system is a new technology derived from the global positioning system. The basic functionality of mobile positioning system is to determine the geographical position and coordinates for fixed and moving objects. Mobile positioning system is facing rapid adoption by various industry verticals to trace or detect an object or person on or above the earths surface.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Position Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Position Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

Topcon Positioning Systems

Zebra Technologies Corp

Navcom Technology

AQulture Pte Ltd

Broadcom

CSR

Dialog Semiconductor

Eptisa

Sendero Group

Genasys

Insiteo

Nokia

Nomadic Solutions

Nordic Semiconductor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor Type

Outdoor Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Mapping and Surviving

Live Tracking of Objects

Vehicles

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Position Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.