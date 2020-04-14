Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Systems Market By Component, Application, Region, Competitive Insights, Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Mobile Point of Sale Market was worth USD 9.73 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 46.28 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.92% during the forecast period. Mobile Point-Of-Sale is a tablet, cell phone, or any devoted remote device fit for performing elements of an electronic purpose of offer terminal or cash register. Converting a tablet or cell phone into a payment acceptance device was first presented by Square Inc. in 2009. This straightforward development soon got the creative ability of the world, bringing about the rise of a large group of contenders over the POS terminal industry.

Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54546

Component Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, the hardware segments including tablets, cell phone combined with a credit/check card reader, and hand held terminals represented larger part of the market income share. The hardware fragment is anticipated to remain the biggest revenue supporter of the worldwide versatile POS terminals market; software portion is foreseen to witness relatively higher development amid the conjecture time frame.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into healthcare, entertainment, retail, hospitality and inventory & warehousing which incorporates stock administration, bill payment and printing, and loyalty programs. Regular SMB (Server Message Block) segment is foreseen to produce greatest income over the estimate time frame. The hospitality segment is anticipated to develop at a quick rate over the figure time frame.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is foreseen to occupy most extreme income over the estimate time frame inferable from more developing awareness about mPOS combined with expanding advancements in the region. Europe is anticipated to take after North America with respect to income generation. Asia Pacific is foreseen to develop quickly amid the gauge time frame attributable to rising interest from India and China.

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54546

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are VeriFone Holdings Inc, Panasonic, Toshiba, Cisco Systems, HP World, Micros Systems, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and PAX Global. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Mobile Point of Sale Market is segmented as follows-

By Component:

Mobile POS Terminal Hardware

Mobile POS Terminal Software

By Application:

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Warehousing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54546/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?