Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Systems Market By Component, Application, Region, Competitive Insights, Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The Mobile Point of Sale Market was worth USD 9.73 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 46.28 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.92% during the forecast period. Mobile Point-Of-Sale is a tablet, cell phone, or any devoted remote device fit for performing elements of an electronic purpose of offer terminal or cash register. Converting a tablet or cell phone into a payment acceptance device was first presented by Square Inc. in 2009. This straightforward development soon got the creative ability of the world, bringing about the rise of a large group of contenders over the POS terminal industry.
Component Outlook and Trend Analysis
In 2014, the hardware segments including tablets, cell phone combined with a credit/check card reader, and hand held terminals represented larger part of the market income share. The hardware fragment is anticipated to remain the biggest revenue supporter of the worldwide versatile POS terminals market; software portion is foreseen to witness relatively higher development amid the conjecture time frame.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into healthcare, entertainment, retail, hospitality and inventory & warehousing which incorporates stock administration, bill payment and printing, and loyalty programs. Regular SMB (Server Message Block) segment is foreseen to produce greatest income over the estimate time frame. The hospitality segment is anticipated to develop at a quick rate over the figure time frame.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America is foreseen to occupy most extreme income over the estimate time frame inferable from more developing awareness about mPOS combined with expanding advancements in the region. Europe is anticipated to take after North America with respect to income generation. Asia Pacific is foreseen to develop quickly amid the gauge time frame attributable to rising interest from India and China.
Competitive Insights
The leading players in the market are VeriFone Holdings Inc, Panasonic, Toshiba, Cisco Systems, HP World, Micros Systems, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and PAX Global. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
The Mobile Point of Sale Market is segmented as follows-
By Component:
Mobile POS Terminal Hardware
Mobile POS Terminal Software
By Application:
Restaurants
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation and Warehousing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
