Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

This report focuses on the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Intuit Inc.

Recruit Holdings

Oracle Corp.

Square Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development

First Data Corp

Bixolon

iZettle AB

PAX Technology

VeriFone Systems

PayPal Holdings

Dspread Technology

Posiflex Technology

Citizen Systems Europe

Ingenico

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market:

Chapter One: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: United States

Chapter Six: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: China

Chapter Eight: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Covered

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure Integrated Card Reader Solutions Figures

Table Key Players of Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Figure Card Reader Accessories Figures

Table Key Players of Card Reader Accessories

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Restaurant Case Studies

Figure Hospitality Case Studies

Figure Healthcare Case Studies

Figure Retail Case Studies

Figure Warehouse/Distribution Case Studies

Figure Entertainment Case Studies

Figure Transportation Case Studies

Figure Government Case Studies

Figure Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Report Years Considered

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Regions 2018

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Application in 2017

Figure United States Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table United States Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table United States Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share (2017-2018)

Table United States Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table United States Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table United States Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table United States Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Europe Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table Europe Key Players Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share (2017-2018)

Table Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Europe Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure China Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

