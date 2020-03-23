Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
This report focuses on the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit Inc.
Recruit Holdings
Oracle Corp.
Square Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Development
First Data Corp
Bixolon
iZettle AB
PAX Technology
VeriFone Systems
PayPal Holdings
Dspread Technology
Posiflex Technology
Citizen Systems Europe
Ingenico
Zebra Technologies Corp.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Card Reader Solutions
Card Reader Accessories
Market segment by Application, split into
Restaurant
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Warehouse/Distribution
Entertainment
Transportation
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
