Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market an Emerging Market Nowadays & Expected to Grow Exponentially in the Next Few Years

This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Mobile insurance refers to a type of insurance cover which is available to protect your mobile, iPhone or PDA in the event it is lost, stolen or accidentally damaged, either in the domestic area or overseas. Mobile insurance cover can be taken out on a monthly or annual basis paid by direct debit or in some cases by credit card, some insurers offer an automatic renewal service when the policy expires.

The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Allianz Insurance, AmTrust International Underwriters, Assurant, Asurion, Aviva, Brightstar Corporation, Geek Squad, GoCare Warranty Group and Hollard Group. Leading Mobile Network Operators like Vodafone, T-Mobile, Telefónica, Sprint, MTN Group, Orange, Etisalat, Verizon Wireless, AT&T Mobility, Ooredoo, MTS and SoftBank and many others are also playing very important roles in Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market stage.

In 2017, the global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust International Underwriters

Assurant

Asurion

Aviva

Brightstar Corporation

Geek Squad

GoCare Warranty Group

Apple

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

wireless carriers

insurance specialists

device OEMs

retailers

Market segment by Application, split into

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 wireless carriers

1.4.3 insurance specialists

1.4.4 device OEMs

1.4.5 retailers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Physical Damage

1.5.3 Theft & Loss

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size

2.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

