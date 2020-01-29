Mobile Pet Care Market 2019, by Vip Pet Care, Heather Harvey, Hollywood Grooming, woofie’s, Zoomin Groomin, Aussie Pet Mobile, The Pooch Mobile, Bonkers

This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in grooming and boarding pet animals. Mobile pet care is more convenient and efficient for the client.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Pet Care market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Pet Care market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Mobile Pet Care market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Pet Care.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Vip Pet Care

Heather Harvey

Hollywood Grooming

woofie’s

Zoomin Groomin

Aussie Pet Mobile

The Pooch Mobile

Bonkers

My Pet Mobile Vet

Jones Mobile Veterinary Service

Dial a Dog Wash

Aussie Mobile Vet

Alpha Grooming Pet Salon

4 Paws Mobile Spa

Haute Pets

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Pet Grooming

Mobile Veterinary Care

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cat

Dog

Other Pets

