Mobile Payment Market Size By Production, Application, Region and Forecast to 2026

The Global Mobile Payment Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 22.25% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. Some of the factors that have been instrumental for such a phenomenal growth of the market include the growing preference for Mobile payment over traditional banking methods, technological advancements, increasing usage of mobile payments by unbanked population and the rising e-commerce.

Market Insights

The mobile payment market can be segmented on the basis of the type of Medium that comprises of SMS, Internet, Contactless, and USSD. The SMS is a major segment of the market by medium. The market is also segmented by the type of payments that include P2P, Mobile Commerce, Prepaid Mobile Wallet, In-App Billing, Carrier Billing and Closed Loop Payments. The P2P mobile payment is popular in this market because of its growing use in emerging nations like Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Regional Insights

The mobile payment market is divided into 4 major regions that include North America (U.S., Canada and rest of North America), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, South Korea, and RoAPAC), Europe (UK, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, RoE) and the rest of the world (Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Nigeria and others). The North American market is the dominating region in the global mobile payment market with the United States being the major contributing country. The Asia-Pacific region too has witnessed a rapid development over the past few years with countries like China, India, South Korea and Japan being its major contributors.

Competitive Insights:

The major players for this market include Apple Inc, Alipay, Airtel Money, Boku, Bank Of America, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Wallet, Beijing Qiandaibao Payment Technology Ltd, China UnionPay, Merchant Customer Exchange, M-Pesa, Dwolla Corp, G-Xchange, Google, Izettle, Intuit Pay, Mastercard, Square Inc, Tenpay Technology Ltd, The Western Union Company, We Pay Inc, Yeepay, 99bill Corporation, Softcard, Paytm, Paypal, Paymentwall and Obopay Inc.

Few Points from List of Tables:

Table 1 Global Mobile Payment Market By Region 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 2 Laws Related To The South Korean Payment And Settlement System

Table 3 Mobile Payment Risks And Challenges

Table 4 Global Mobile Payment Market By Types of Payment 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 5 Global Mobile Person To Person Transfer (P2p) Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 6 Global Mobile Commerce Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 7 Global Prepaid Mobile Wallet Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 8 Mobile Wallet Technologies

Table 9 Global In-App Billing Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 10 Global Carrier Billing Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 11 Global Closed Loop Payments Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 12 Global Mobile Payment Market By Medium 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 13 Global Sms Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 14 Global Internet Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

Table 15 Global Contactless Market By Geography 2018-2026 ($ Billion)

