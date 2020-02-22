Mobile Nurse Tanks Market – Rising Construction Activity is Expected to Boost Growth

A mobile nurse tank is a portable tank which is used to spread slurry on farm lands. Mobile nurse tanks help to bring the slurry to the land where slurry is not available, from the sources where they are available. Mobile nurse tanks enable transportation of slurry from the biogas plant or farm lands by road in tanks or trucks and are discharged into the non-accessible areas.

The growing importance of agriculture to cater to the needs of an increasing population is expected to fuel the demand for mobile nurse tanks during the forecast period. Mobile nurse tanks help the farmers to increase the productivity on their agriculture land, especially where manure and biogas is not available. Not only agricultural land, but construction sites are also fitted through mobile nurse tanker market. Increasing construction activities are expected to boost the demand during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive construction, which in turn will enhance the market for mobile nurse tanks during the forecast period.

Urbanization triggers not only the demand for residential space, but other infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, buildings, and commercial spaces. To cater to all these needs, governments of various countries are investing huge amounts on infrastructure such as buildings roads etc. For example, the government of China spent 8.5% of its GDP on the construction of roads by the end of year 2017.

The rising construction activity is expected to boost the demand for mobile nurse tanks during the forecast period. Mobile nurse tanks are also used for heavy metal industry to realize their waste and oil spills, etc. Most of the waste generated by these industries are hazardous to the environment and health. Mobile nurse tanks help in discharging the waste from residential, commercial, and industrial sites to places where waste can be decomposed.

High cost of mobile nurse tanks and their operation is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Mobile nurse tanks operate with the help of petrol and diesel. The increasing cost of petrol and diesel is restricting the use of mobile nurse tanks. The rental market for slurry tanks and long life span mobile nurse tanks is expected to restrict the growth of the mobile nurse tanks market during the forecast period.

The major industrial players in the global mobile nurse tanks market are Samson Agro, Vredo Dodewaard BV, Bauer, Annaburger Nutzfahrzeug GmbH, Slurry Kat, Peecon, Enorossi, Agrimat, Joskin, Wielton SA etc.