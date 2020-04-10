Mobile Money Market Growth Prospects 2021 and Projected to Reach US$ 112.29 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Mobile Money Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Mobile Money market spread across 180 Pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Mobile Money Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 21.15 Billion in 2016 to US$ 112.29 Billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.64% from 2016 to 2021. Technological advancement in mobile devices, indispensable requirement to have ubiquitous access to financial solutions, rising use of non-cash payments, creation of new business avenues for stakeholders, evolving demographic needs across regions, rising use of mobile money services across businesses are some of the driving forces in the mobile money market.

Top Companies in the Mobile Money Market include are

Vodafone Group Plc

Gemalto

FIS

Google Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Bharti Airtel Limited

Orange S.A.

Monitise Plc

Mahindra Comviva

PayPal

Person to person segment, under nature of payments, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period 2016–2021 as this payment service provided by banks offers customers with heightened convenience of immediate withdraws and deposits and facilitate instant money transfers through any mobile device and Mobile Network Operator (MNO).

“By location, remote payments dominate the mobile money market during the forecast period”

By location, remote payments segment dominates the mobile money market and contributes the largest market share. The reason being this type of payment usually makes use of premium SMS, mobile web/WAP, STK/USSD, browser, and mobile applications and can be processed over a subscriber’s mobile phone bill, prepaid payments, and debit or credit card payments.

The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C level: 30%, Director level: 40%, and Others: 30%

By Region: North America: 30%, APAC: 35%,Europe: 35%

Study Objectives:

The objectives of the report are to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of transaction mode, nature of payment, location, type of purchase, vertical, and region, to provide detailed information regarding the key factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), to track and analyze the market scenario on the basis of technological developments, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions and to forecast the market size of market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Target Audience for Mobile Money Market: Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Banks, Payment processing agents, Payment gateway providers, Payment platform providers, Mobile subscribers, Customers (banked and unbanked).

