MOBILE MARKETING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report studies the Mobile Marketing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Marketing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The APAC region is expected to be the largest revenue generator region for mobile marketing vendors for the next five years, followed by North America.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Marketing.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAP

IBM

Salesforce

At&T

Oracle

Adobe Systems

Sas Institute

Mobivity Holdings

Salmat

Vibes Media

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SMS

MMS

Push Notifications

Mobile Emails

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Communication

Media

Medical Authorities

Government

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Mobile Marketing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Marketing

1.2 Classification of Mobile Marketing by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Marketing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Marketing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 SMS

1.2.4 MMS

1.2.5 Push Notifications

1.2.6 Mobile Emails

1.3 Global Mobile Marketing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Marketing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Media

1.3.5 Medical Authorities

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Mobile Marketing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Marketing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Marketing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SAP

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Marketing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SAP Mobile Marketing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Marketing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Mobile Marketing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Salesforce

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Marketing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Salesforce Mobile Marketing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 At&T

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Marketing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 At&T Mobile Marketing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Oracle

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Marketing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Oracle Mobile Marketing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Adobe Systems

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Marketing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Adobe Systems Mobile Marketing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

