Mobile Health (mHealth) & mHealth Apps Market 2019 – Market Size, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts to 2025

Global Mobile Health (mHealth) & mHealth Apps Market (North America-The US; Europe-Germany; Asia Pacific-Japan, China & India) Outlook 2022 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Worldwide healthcare is progressively moving towards precision based model which is largely predictive, personalized, participatory and preventive. Ubiquity of mobile technology and various long withstanding issues in healthcare domain has made mobile health inevitable. Medical health apps are being hailed as the next big revolution in healthcare arena. It is increasingly replacing sedentary healthcare techniques. Moreover, its usability in diverse areas such as chronic care management, healthcare and fitness, medication management, personal health record apps, etc. has further strengthened its market position.

Global medical health apps market is already progressing at leaps and bounds and is expected to witness spectacular growth in the upcoming years. Growth of the market is primarily attributed to higher adoption of smartphones, growing internet penetration, better health management associated with use of mHealth apps and cost effectiveness. However, factors restraining growth of the industry includes behavioral barriers with adoption of mHealth apps, reimbursement issues, lack of standardization and interoperability in the industry and security risks.

The report Global Mobile Health (mHealth) & mHealth Apps Market (North America-The US; Europe-Germany; Asia Pacific-Japan, China & India) Outlook 2022 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global mobile health market with detailed analysis of mobile health apps across regions such as North America (The US), Asia Pacific (China, Japan & India) & European (Germany) market.

Future forecasts of mHealth market overall and mHealth Apps market till 2022, for all the geographies are provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the market includes Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional mobile health apps market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. mHealth

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Business Models

3.1.3 Application Areas

3.2 Market Analysis

3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2.2 Market Share by End-Use

3.2.3 Market Share by Region

4. mHealth Apps

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Segmentation

4.1.3 mHealth Value Chain Analysis

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Type

5.2.2 Market Share by Platform

5.2.3 Market Share by End-User

5.2.5 Market Share by Distribution Channel

5.2.6 Market Share by Region

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2.3 Market Share by App Type

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market Share by Nations

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.4 China

6.3.4.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.4.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.5 India

6.3.5.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.5.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industrial Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Apps for Different Healthcare Segments

7.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Higher Adoption of Smartphones

7.2.2 Growing Internet Penetration

7.2.3 Better Health Management

7.2.4 Cost Effective

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Behavioral Barriers

7.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

7.3.3 Lack of Standardization and Interoperability

7.3.4 Security Risks

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Johnson & Johnson

9.3 Novartis International AG

9.4 AstraZeneca plc

9.5 Pfizer Inc.

