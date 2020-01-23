Mobile Health Apps Market 2019-2025, by Philips Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Airstrip Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Smart Online, Cardionet

This report focuses on the global Mobile Health Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Health Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
Mobile health apps and solutions help clinicians to document more accurate and complete records, improve productivity, access information, and communicate findings and treatments. Mobile health apps and solutions also help to improve health outcomes, reduce error rates and maintain low cost.
In 2017, the global Mobile Health Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Airstrip Technologies
Samsung Electronics
Smart Online
Cardionet
Omron Corporation
Aetna
Qualcomm
Diversinet Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fitness
Lifestyle Management
Nutrition & Diet
Women’s Health
Medication Adherence
Healthcare Providers/ Payors
Disease Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Self/Home Care
Hospital & Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
