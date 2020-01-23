Mobile Health Apps Market 2019-2025, by Philips Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Airstrip Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Smart Online, Cardionet

This report focuses on the global Mobile Health Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Health Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile health apps and solutions help clinicians to document more accurate and complete records, improve productivity, access information, and communicate findings and treatments. Mobile health apps and solutions also help to improve health outcomes, reduce error rates and maintain low cost.

In 2017, the global Mobile Health Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Philips Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Airstrip Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Smart Online

Cardionet

Omron Corporation

Aetna

Qualcomm

Diversinet Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fitness

Lifestyle Management

Nutrition & Diet

Women’s Health

Medication Adherence

Healthcare Providers/ Payors

Disease Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Self/Home Care

Hospital & Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

