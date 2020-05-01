Mobile Handset Protection Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

In today’s communication driven environment, mobile phones have become an integral part of consumers’ lives. The increased consumer awareness about the importance, need, and value of handset protection for expensive mobile devices is a key growth driver for the global mobile handset protection market . The strong and effective customer support and marketing experience is another major growth driver for the global mobile handset protection market.

The leading insurance companies provide excellent replacement and repair service to consumers. For example, a handset insurance program provides replacement of smartphones to consumers who have lost their mobile phone.

North America is expected to dominate the global market of mobile handset protection during the forecast period. The consumers in the U.S. rely on their mobile network operator to resolve issues, due to which, the mobile handset protection programs are being widely adopted in the region.

The proliferation and penetration of smartphones has increased the need to provide proper security techniques for the prevention of misuse, damage or device theft.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) handset protection is the largest segment among the type category of the global mobile handset protection market. The OEM accessories manufactured by the mobile handset manufacturers are high in quality. The reliability of cell phones equipped with OEM accessories is much higher, than those equipped with generic accessories.

Sprint, Asurion, SquareTrade, Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd., Safeware, Brightstar Corp. and AT&T Inc., are some of the competitors in the global mobile handset protection market.

Global Mobile Handset Protection Market Segmentation

By Type

Carrier Handset Protection

OEM Protection

Direct to Consumer Services

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

