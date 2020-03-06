MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape”

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small organs. It consist of small detectors with a reduced field of view for small organ studies such as heart, thyroid, liver, lungs, etc. This system is a fully mobile device that can be used at bedside thus eliminating the need to transport patient. It is one of the powerful tool supporting decision making in emergency situations as it acquires images in just 2 minutes and provide final results in only 10 minutes. Thus, a growing number of applications of these devices may bring down the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients. The facilities planning to purchase a new mobile gamma camera system need to consider two major parameters – the clinical areas for which this system would be utilized and the number of nuclear medicine procedures that would be performed at the facility. The whole body mobile gamma camera systems are primarily adopted in large and small organ studies. However, mobile gamma camera systems are designed for specific studies such as brain, cardiac, and neurological application, thus, the facilities should carefully select the optional features when buying a mobile gamma camera system. Such advantageous features and designs of these systems are contributing to the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is expected to be driven by the continuous technological advancements in expanding the imaging options for physicians. Additional factors driving the demand for mobile gamma cameras market at global level can be advantages of these cameras over traditional gamma cameras such as bed-side applications as they are fully mobile devices, minimized acquisition and examination time, and short period of training for specialists. However, this system cannot be used for imaging a pregnant women and babies as well as exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation may lead to the patient’s death in two months which is limiting the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. In addition to this, side effects such as decrease organ function, hair loss and skin burns are some other factors limiting the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is segmented on basis of product type, application and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type

Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras Multi-head Mobile Gamma Cameras



Segmentation by Application

Cardiac Imaging Breast Imaging Thyroid Scanning Kidney Scanning Intraoperative Imaging Others



A dual-head mobile camera system can be ideal for general SPECT as well as for a whole body bone scanning; while a dual-head system with opposing detectors may be advantageous for cardiac SPECT as the SPECT data can be captured in a 180 degree arc. Triple-head mobile camera are the most commonly adopted systems for brain and cardiac SPECT. The cost of dual-head or triple-head system is much higher than a single-head mobile gamma camera system. The multi-head mobile camera system facilitates faster acquisition and provides much better image resolution as compared to aforementioned systems. Thus, development of such ideal systems will bring in new growth opportunities in the mobile gamma cameras market.

Geographically, the mobile gamma cameras market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global mobile gamma cameras market as these devices are gaining more popularity in the region due to technological advancements in nuclear medicine for diagnostic imaging purpose. The mobile gamma cameras market is expected to witness significant growth rate in APAC region during the forecast period due to rising number of expansion activities by both domestic and international players.

Some of the players operating in the global mobile gamma cameras market are Digirad Corporation, Adolesco AB, Gammasonics Pty, MEDX, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Mediso Ltd., MiE America, Inc., etc. These companies are highly focused on the development of technologically advanced mobile gamma cameras further contributing to the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market globally.

