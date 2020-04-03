Mobile engagement is an act of engaging the user by an omni-channel inside and outside of the application and how brands interact with consumers via a mobile device. The interaction of brands with their consumers is a platform for brands to advertise and market themselves. The more frequently brands or companies interact with their consumers, the more engaged consumers are likely to become. As companies build and develop their mobile engagement strategies, it become easy for the customer to get idea about the different launches of the app and get become easier for customer to use and be updated results by the brand or the company. Mobile engagement in an act of maintaining the customer base by engaging the users through various available messaging channels inside and outside of an application. Brands use mobile engagement to support their business goals, for the growth of the business and to build a long-term relationship with the customer. This engagement of the users and the application starts from the moment the user downloads the application, e.g. sending welcome messages through SMS or an email or push notifications, enabling the user to know that the app is active in advertising and connecting through all the platforms. Push notifications, being a platform of mobile engagement solution, gives user the control to know every single detail about the app.

Mobile is currently the primary source for several brands to reach their customers. Mobile has moved from being solely an electronic device or a gadget to a critical area that companies must master in order to build strong, profitable relationships with their customers. An average user checks a smartphone or mobile device every seven minutes, and it is the user’s quickest connection to the outside world.

The company’s next sale is expected to be earned on more than good vibes no matter irrespective of whether companies provide an everyday purchase such as groceries or an occasional service such as plumbing. Companies need to work in a smart way to earn repeat business with the usage of mobile engagement application besides providing a valuable experience.

The primary drivers of the mobile engagement market are high penetration of mobile phones, rise in usage of applications, and increasing focus toward strategy such as mobile first. The major restraint for this market is monetizing mobile apps. Monetization of applications is difficult and high investments are needed to set up campaigns for mobile engagement. Expansion of the market presents new opportunities for development of mobile engagement in the healthcare sector. Increase in utilization of social media helps to create more opportunities for this market. Rapid development of information technology and increasing connectivity with customers in hospitality is developing more of mobile engagement. However, data safety is still a major challenge for the mobile engagement market.

Furthermore, there are four primary channels of mobile engagement.

Apps: In today’s world, an application for a particular brand or company is the easiest and the most obvious channel of mobile engagement. A mobile application provides the ability to engage directly with the brand, in case if consumer wants to connect with the brand in case of some issue or some suggestion though in some cases mobile app is the primary business, Headspace being one of the examples of such platform of business entirely around the mobile app.

Content: This is basically advertising the particular product through different ways of mobile engagement such as websites, videos, infographics, etc. The content is served through the app or through third-parties. It’s promotional and innovative material that’s consumed through a mobile.

Third-parties: Sometimes, building an app is not important in terms of engagement with the customers, social media apps such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, allow brands to share their content or advertise and interact with the consumer. Consumers using these social media apps are more likely to engage with advertisements.

Basic mobile functions: Apps and social media are the primary channels of mobile engagement; however, with all the smart ways of engagement phone is still one of the ways, where calls and texting fall. Texting is still a great way to connect with consumers. This is the best way when a consumer doesn’t have access to the internet.

Companies providing promotional offers, discounts, free delivery in case of e-commerce, additional gifts, bonus or any other benefits to consumers is a key way to maintain customer base. When companies provide benefits to consumers, chances of increasing the consumer base are more.

The mobile engagement market is segmented based on solution, user type, vertical, and region. Furthermore, based on solution, the market is segregated into push notifications, SMS and MMS, IN-App messaging, Emails, App/web content, and other.