Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market to Grow At a Phenomenal Cagr during the Period 2019-2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Scope of the Report:

The global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Intel Corporation

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PeerApp, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Vasona Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

