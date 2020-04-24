Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market to Grow At a Phenomenal Cagr during the Period 2019-2024

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market” report which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Scope of the Report:
The global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Intel Corporation
ADLINK Technology, Inc.
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Juniper Networks, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Nokia Corporation
PeerApp, Inc.
Saguna Networks Ltd.
SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.
Vasona Networks
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
ZTE Corporation
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
4G
5G
Wi-Max
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Media & Entertainment
Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
