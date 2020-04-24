Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market: Industry Outlook, Investment Analysis, and Revenue- 2024

According to a new market report titled Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026, published by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile data protection solutions and services market is expected to reach US$ 18,304.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 25.5% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, increasing number of mobile users, and presence of a large number of mobile data protection solutions and services providers are anticipated to drive the mobile data protection solutions and services market in North America.

Increase in the adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations and IT modernization is expected to boost the mobile data protection solutions and services market. Moreover, increase in number of mobile users due to its multiple functionalities is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future. Companies and individual users are increasingly adopting mobile data protection solutions and services to reduce severe threat of data loss. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Both North America and Europe are mature regions of the mobile data protection solutions and services market, due to high awareness about these solutions and services among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of IT solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for mobile data protection solutions and service providers in the near future.

Based on platform, the global mobile data protection solutions and services market has been segmented into Windows, Android, iOS, Mac OS, Blackberry, and Linux. The Android segment held significant market share and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period in terms of revenue. Demand for mobile data protection solutions and services is highest in Android based OS mobile devices, followed by iOS and Mac OS segments. However, the iOS segment is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to the rapid increase in demand for Apple devices including the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and iPad 2 among users. The report includes analysis of the mobile data protection solutions and services market by region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.