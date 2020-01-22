Mobile Data Protection Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The Latest Research Report “Mobile Data Protection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Mobile Data Protection (MDP) is the technology that applies data privacy guidelines by managing data encryption on the principal storage system of a workstation in various data storage platforms, such as solid-state disks, removable media and hard drives used in alliance with smartphones & workstations. It consists of an offline/stand-alone agent for removable media, an active endpoint agent for the target device and a central console. Mobile data protection (MDP) is used for securing data on mobile storage systems including removable media, smartphones, and laptops. It also provides unified protection policies across multiple platforms. To protect mobile data, information technology administrators must know the entire intricacies of mobile operating system, determine which devices to allow in the workplace and understand the native data protection. Protecting corporate data from theft or loss is a priority for any organisation. Data breaches are pricey and painful, and their effects can range from regulatory sanctions to brand damage. Support for secure device wipe and native device level encryption varies. However, Because of this, it is common for IT shops to apply a two bifurcated approach to securing mobile data. First, they enforce and establish minimum criteria for the acceptance for the outside device willing to enter into the company network, then they back fill platform weaknesses with third party technologies for mobile security. There are various ways of protecting mobile data including remote data wipe for mobile devices, mobile device locks, mobile activity monitoring & audit and encryption of stored data on mobile devices.

Increasing bring your own devices (BYOD) trend among organizations resulting into several threats for the organization including data loss and others. This is driving the adoption of the mobile data protection by various organizations. Mobile data protection also provides various user benefits for the organizations. For instance, it keep employees productive and maintain operational efficiency with transparent decryption and encryption that causes virtually no disruption to any system performance and users. It allow users to store, access, transfer and share data securely. Furthermore, it simplifies security management, which means enforce and implement company broad security policies that control user authentication and data encryption all from a central platform. It also supports compliance with external and internal security regulations.

Significant amount of spending on IT infrastructure for the implementation of the mobile data protection system can challenge mobile data protection market. However, large and established enterprises with significant budget are spending on building a secure IT infrastructure.

Mobile data protection market can be segmented on the basis of operating system, end-user, end-use industry verticals, application and region. On the basis of operating system mobile data protection market can be segmented as Linux, windows, android, Mac OS and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use industry verticals, the mobile data protection market can be segmented into retail, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication and others. On the basis of application, mobile data protection market can be segmented as mobile phones, laptops and others.

Geographically mobile data protection market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead due to the new data protection regulations laid down by the government. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace since various large and prominent enterprises are investing in mobile data protection technology to secure IT infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the mobile data protection market are McAfee LLC, CipherCloud, Apperian, e-Cycle LLC, Druva, Gemalto NV, Commvault, Intel Corporation, Dell, ophos Ltd. and more.

